Labour peer Waheed Alli under Lords investigation

A Labour peer at the centre of a row over donations to Sir Keir Starmer is under investigation by the Lords' commissioner.

Waheed Alli is being investigated over “alleged non-registration of interests” leading to a possible breach of the members’ code of conduct.

It comes after a backlash over tens of thousands of pounds worth of gifts accepted by the prime minister from the peer, a major party donor.

According to an update published on Parliament’s website on Wednesday, Lord Alli is being investigated by the Lords’ commissioner for “alleged non-registration of interests leading to potential breaches of paragraphs 14(a) and 17 of the thirteenth edition of the code of conduct”.

