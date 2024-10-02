Play Brightcove video

Jordan 'The Lip King' Parke refused to answer questions to ITV News when asked about BBL procedures

Jordan Parke, also known as The Lip King, remained quiet over what ITV News understands was a BBL procedure that led to the death of Alice Webb last week.

When confronted by an ITV News camera crew last Friday, Mr Parke covered his face with a fur coat and orange umbrella before climbing into his six-figure car and speeding away.

The self-proclaimed filler-obsessed beautician has been linked to an investigation into the death of a mother-of-five from Gloucestershire.

Alice Webb is the first person known to have died from a non-surgical or filler Brazilian Butt Lift.

The 33-year-old’s death has raised questions about who can perform invasive, but currently unregulated, procedures.

The filler BBL involves hundreds, sometimes thousands of milliliters of cosmetic fluid known as filler, being injected into the buttocks to increase their size and change the shape.

At the moment in the UK, there are no rules around who can carry out this treatment.

It means non-surgical BBLs are being done in high-street beauty clinics, by those with no medical qualifications.

ITV News has spoken to dozens of clients who have suffered sepsis, and skin necrosis and need life-saving surgery after having a filler BBL.

Alice Webb Credit: Family handout

Ms Webb became seriously unwell following complications from a filler BBL.

She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where she died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 24. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with her death. Both have been bailed.

ITV News understands that one of those arrested was Mr Parke, known to his online following as The Lip King.

He has appeared on the cosmetic surgery reality TV show Botched, during which he said he is "obsessed with filler" and called his own aesthetics clinic his "playground".

ITV News understands that he does not have any surgical qualifications but carries out the filler BBL, which is not regulated.

He calls himself a body filler specialist, practicing in Manchester, Dudley, the West Midlands, Gloucester and Bristol.

Mr Parke sells the treatments for at least £999, but often offers discount deals through his social media, which is all legal.

We approached Mr Parke, but he didn’t answer any of our questions.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told ITV News: "We are exploring options around regulatory oversight of the non-surgical cosmetics sector and will provide an update in due course."

Plans under the previous government included introducing mandatory licenses for aesthetics practitioners and their premises, as well as a tiered system that would only allow medical professionals to carry out body augmentation procedures.

