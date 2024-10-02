More than 10% of Scottish prisoners released early already back in jail

More than 10% of criminals who were released early from Scottish prisons have already been returned to jail.

Figures from the Scottish Prison Service showed 57 out of the 477 prisoners released early were returned to custody.

The figure includes those charged and re-convicted of a crime, remanded and awaiting trial, and those who have been released from remand after being charged.

Most were returned to custody for non-sexual crimes of violence, accounting for 20 cases, while 17 returned for crimes of dishonesty, and eight for both crimes against society and anti-social offences.

The government released hundreds of prisoners to deal with the overcrowding crisis. Credit: PA

Other offences – including damage and reckless behaviour – also resulted in returns to custody, the report shows, but the specifics were not released.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said the Emergency Early Release (EER) programme had prioritised the "safety and wellbeing of those in our care, victims, and the communities we serve."

They said the EER had provided "much needed respite to our establishments" but it was only ever a temporary measure and "In recent months, our population has risen sharply once more."

The spokesperson added: "This continues to have a significant impact on our staff and the time available to them to do the important work in supporting people, building relationships, turning lives around, reducing the risk of reoffending, and creating a safer Scotland for all.”

The Scottish EER happened over the summer, with England and Wales releasing around 1,700 prisoners in a similar scheme in mid-September.

Further releases in England and Wales are planned in the coming months with around 5,500 people expected to be released early in total.

A Scottish government spokesperson said the re-offending rate of those released early was lower than others sentenced to four years or less.

She highlighted the safeguards put in place to ensure those serving domestic abuse and sexual offences were not released.

A separate report published by the Scottish Government puts the projected prison population at between 7,750 and 9,250 at the beginning of next year, with it being “likely” there will be an increase in numbers between August of this year and January.

Prisons have been struggling under the weight of high populations in recent years, with 8,274 people in custody as of September 27.

The report claims there is “uncertainty” in the projection due to variability in court capacity and the release of sentenced prisoners, among other issues.

Speaking in September First Minister John Swinney said the EER had "not solved the situation" of overcrowding.

