'Over the moon': Kate embraces young photographer with cancer at Windsor Castle

The Princess of Wales was pictured embracing a teenage photographer at the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning.

The Princess, who recently completed chemotherapy treatment following her own cancer diagnosis, met Liz Hatton, 16, who has a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Ms Hatton was given an opportunity to take photos of investiture recipients at Windsor Castle by Prince William, followed by a private meeting between the Royals and her family.

Both Kate and Prince William said they felt "inspired" by Hatton in a social media post.

Writing on X, Prince William and Princess Catherine called Ms Hatton a "talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Following the investiture both the Prince and Princess of Wales met Liz privately with her family to hear about her day and journey.”

Images that Ms Hatton took, including photos of cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish with the Prince, and footballer Karen Carney were also shared on Kensington Palace’s social media.

The budding photographer described being "over the moon" after the meeting.

“Such lovely, genuine and kind people, I’m over the moon that my family and I had this experience,” she wrote on X.

The Prince and Princess pose for a group shot with Liz, her mother Vicky, stepfather Aaron and brother Mateo. Credit: Kensington Palace

The teenager, who was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January, had created a photographic bucket list appeal.

The tumour which is a rare and aggressive form of cancer, is often seen in young adults under the age of 30.

Ms Hatton's mother, Vicky Roboyna, previously said that doctors had given her daughter between six months and three years to live.

