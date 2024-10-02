Quality of in-prison learning for young offenders in decline, Ofsted finds

The standard of in-prison learning for young offenders in England and Wales has been in decline for a decade, according to a new report.

A joint review by Ofsted and His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) found that learning opportunities have rapidly decreased over 10 years with some young people spending up to 23 hours each day alone in their cells with no access to education.

Young offender institutions house children and young people who have committed a criminal offence and are meant to offer at least 15 hours of education a week.

It also found that teachers are struggling to manage the behaviour of children in young offender institutions (YOI).

Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver described correctional facilities in Britain as "failing" young offenders.

Ofsted chief inspector Martyn Oliver Credit: Ofsted/PA

He said: "I am deeply concerned by these findings. The children in these institutions are entitled to a high-quality education that supports them to turn their lives around.

"They spend far too long locked in their cells.

“It cannot be right that some children spend up to 23 hours each day alone in their cells with no access to education or other pursuits that might improve their chances of rehabilitation and successful future lives.

“A lack of access to education seriously reduces their quality of life and future life chances."

The review also uncovered that some children are spending only half an hour per day out of their cells, with YOIs struggling to cope with the complex behavioural issues of youths in care.

As a result, YOIs keep them separated from one another. The Ofsted chief also said that education is the key to making sure youth offenders have the best chance to integrate into society upon release.

“These children deserve to access a full education through a purposeful and productive day taught by experienced and able teachers,” he said.

“Anything less would be an injustice.”

A door is closed by a prison guard at the Cookham Wood Young Offenders Institution in Rochester Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/PA

The government said the situation was a "crisis" and was determined to tackle issues in the criminal justice system "head on".

Last month, the government released nearly 2,000 prisons early to free up space in its institutions which are nearing full capacity - a move that has since been criticised.

The Minister for Youth Justice, Nic Dakin, said: "This government has inherited a criminal justice system in crisis.

"These damning reports highlight the unacceptable strain that has been placed on the youth estate for too many years.

"We are determined to tackle these challenges head on – giving staff the support they need to reduce violence, increase access to education and help these children turn their lives around.

"This includes working towards a clear strategy for youth custody reform and stepping up efforts to stop more young people from getting caught up in crime in the first place."

Some prisoners were released early in September as part of a government scheme to free up space.

The report recommended that appropriately qualified and competent teaching staff should be recruited to work with youth offenders.

In particular, HMIP has been recommended to hire educators who have expertise in providing support while helping junior offenders make progress in their studies.

HMIP chief inspector Charlie Taylor described education in correctional services for youth offenders as “golden opportunity” for junior offenders whose education has been disrupted by detention and issues within the community.

“Children in custody are among the most troubled and challenging in society,” he said.

“But we continue to report on very poor provision (of educational standards), particularly for those children separated from their peers in response to conflict.

“Education in our YOIs needs to be prioritised and its delivery transformed if we want to see less youth crime and more children going on to lead successful lives.”

The report draws on Ofsted and HMIP’s 32 full inspection reports and five reports that followed independent reviews of progress throughout a decade, spanning from June 2014 to March 2024.

