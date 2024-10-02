What is in Iran's arsenal and what did they use to attack Israel?

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent breaks down the weapons Iran has that I could use against Israel

Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night in a significant escalation in their attacks since their last strike in April.

In April, Iran launched an attack made up of mostly drones with some cruise and ballistic missiles in response to Israel striking their embassy in Syria.

Despite it being the largest drone strike in history, the attack was seen as ineffective with Israeli and US air defence systems destroying most of them before they hit their target.

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen in the West Bank city of Nablus. Credit: AP

A key factor in its failure was the drone's speed, with over 1,000 miles to travel from Iran to Israel the relatively slow-moving drones were detected well in advance allowing for crucial time to get the defence systems operational.

The attack on Tuesday night was different because it involved mostly ballistic missiles able to travel at hypersonic speed (up to 25 times the speed of sound) covering the distance in a much shorter time.

The impact of the speed difference can be seen by how many projectiles were shot down, with the IDF saying 99% were intercepted in April.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

In the October strike, the facts are not yet clear, with Iran claiming 80% of their missiles hit their targets but Israel has claimed many of them were shot down.

It is believed around 200 ballistic missiles were used in Tuesday's attack, out of an estimated Iranian stockpile of roughly 3,000.

Iran also has thousands of cruise missiles and strike drones in their arsenal, but these take longer to get to Israel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...