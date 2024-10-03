At least nine dead in Taiwan hospital fire as typhoon batters island

A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least nine people on Thursday as the island was being battered by a typhoon.

The fire happened in Pingtung county, an area hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which made landfall in the afternoon. Torrential rains and heavy winds brought parts of the island to a standstill.

Those who died inhaled smoke from the fire, the source of which was still under investigation.

Soldiers from a nearby base were mobilised to aid medical workers and firefighters in the evacuation of patients and putting out the flames.

Reports said 176 patients were rushed to the front entrance and transferred to ambulances or tarpaulins, used to shield them from the pouring rain. They were moved to shelters nearby.

Schools and government offices have been shut around the island for two days, and all domestic flights have been cancelled. Credit: AP

Krathon made landfall in the major port city of Kaohsiung in the south of the island, packing winds of 78mph and bringing torrential rains, according to Taiwan’s weather authorities.

The slow-moving typhoon has doused eastern and southern parts of the island over the past five days, forcing thousands to evacuate from mountainous or low-lying areas.

Kaohsiung and Pingtung County residents were told not to go outside when the eye of the storm passes above their area.

Schools and government offices have been shut around the island for two days, and all domestic flights have been cancelled.

The typhoon is forecast to move slowly north and weaken into a tropical depression by Friday before it reaches the capital, Taipei.

Flooding and high winds have caused considerable damage to industries from fishing to to chemicals, while cutting off transportation routes and electrical networks.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Gusts and heavy rains pelted the empty streets. Many residents woke up Thursday to mobile phone alerts urging them to take shelter from the potentially dangerous winds.

Weather-related events attributed to Krathon injured at least 123 people around the island, according to Taiwan’s fire department.

Two people died — one after driving into fallen rocks on the road in the southeastern Taitung county, and the other while trimming tree branches in the city of Hualien. Two others remained missing.

Thousands were evacuated from areas vulnerable to mudslides and landslides. Almost 40,000 troops were on standby to help with rescue efforts.

Earlier in the week, Typhoon Krathon lashed northern Philippine islands, where four people were killed and at least 5,000 were displaced, officials said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...