Fuel prices marginally fell in September, showing a consistent downward trend, to the relief of drivers.

The average price of petrol and diesel dropped by 6.5p in September - the ninth biggest monthly drop since 2000, according to data from RAC.

An average litre of unleaded now comes in at 134.79p – down from 141.26p at the start of the month – saving drivers up to £3.60 a tank on an average-size family car.

The price of diesel has also dropped from 146p to 139.5p.

Compared with the start of May, petrol has fallen by 15.5p from 150.3p a litre – saving drivers £10 on the cost of a full tank. Diesel, meanwhile, has tumbled 18.5p from 158p.

The falling prices are thought to reflect a drop in the price of oil, which has come down from $78 (around £59) at the beginning of September to $72 (around £55) at the end.

In July, the price of a barrel of oil was closer to $90 (around £69). Blended with a pound which is trading more strongly than before, it means that wholesale fuel for retailers is cheaper to purchase.

The RAC believes that if the wholesale price of petrol remains the same drivers could experience even further savings on their fuel.

Simon Williams, RAC head of policy, said: “Drivers will be very pleased to see prices at the pump not only continuing to fall but dropping by 6.5p in just a month.

“Since the start of May prices have come down dramatically, with 15.5p being shaved off unleaded and 18.5p off diesel.

“The reductions have primarily been driven by a drop in the price of oil from above $90 in early April to below $70 briefly in mid-September, supported by a slightly stronger pound which makes wholesale fuel cheaper as it’s traded in dollars.

