Homelessness in England rises by more than 12% in past year

Homelessness in England has increased by more than 12 per cent in the past year, according to official statistics.

In the year leading up to March 2024, 178,560 households were assessed as homeless.

It marks a 12.3 per cent increase on the previous financial year, according to the government report on statutory homelessness.

Meanwhile, 146,430 households were at threat of homelessness in the same period which represents a 3.1 per cent rise on the previous year.

These increases have been experienced both by households with or without children.

Polly Neate, chief executive of homelessness charity Shelter, has called on the government to offer more support.

She said: “No child should have to face the trauma of growing up homeless. The housing emergency has trapped many families in temporary accommodation for over five years.

"Overpriced private rentals and the lack of genuinely affordable social homes are pushing families into homelessness and insecure temporary accommodation.

"Families are crammed into small rooms, sharing kitchens and bathrooms with strangers and living out of suitcases, worrying they could be moved miles away overnight.

"The government must act to end homelessness for good.

To help families out of damaging temporary accommodation into a settled home the government must set a target and invest in building genuinely affordable social homes.

"We need 90,000 a year for ten years."

Overall, 324,990 households were found to either be homeless or on the brink of it.

The number of households with children that were either at risk of homelessness or already homeless rose by 3.9 per cent.

In addition, households with children in temporary accommodation increased by 14.7 per cent to 74,530.

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of families in temporary accommodation have been living there for more than five years – this is a 24 per cent increase in one year.

The number of single households assessed as rough sleeping has increased by 14.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has been approached for a comment.

