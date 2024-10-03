An Israeli strike in the central Beirut neighbourhood of Bashoura has killed at least six people

Israel has said at least eight of its soldiers were killed during clashes at the Lebanon border on Wednesday, after Iran launched a barrage of 200 missiles into the country on Tuesday

The first UK chartered flight to leave Lebanon arrived in Birmingham last night, with more evacuations expected on Thursday

Israel's Foreign Minister has banned the UN Secretary-General António Guterres from the country, accusing him of being biased against Israel

At least six people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in Beirut overnight, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

The strike, near the residential Bashoura district, comes as governments around the world scramble to evacuate their citizens from the country, which has endured repeated airstrikes from Israel over the past few weeks.

British citizens arrived in Birmingham International Airport last night on the first UK chartered evacuation flight to leave Lebanon since the conflict, with more flights expected today. Israel was pursuing a ground incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah while conducting strikes in Gaza that killed dozens, including children.

The Israeli military said eight soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.

It says it is carrying out the strikes in response to repeated rocket attacks by Hezbollah from across its northern border with Lebanon since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

A firefighter stands in front of an apartment hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Beirut. Credit: AP

This sparked the current conflict in Gaza, which has seen more than 41,000 Palestinians killed, according to Palestinian health officials, who say just over half the dead have been women and children.On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to address the spiralling conflict in Middle East.

It comes after Iran launched its biggest single missile strike into Israeli territory on Tuesday in response to the attacks on Lebanon. Iran’s ambassador to the UN said his country launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday as a deterrent to further Israeli violence, while his Israeli counterpart called the barrage an “unprecedented act of aggression".Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed late Tuesday to retaliate, and an Iranian commander threatened wider strikes on infrastructure if Israel did so.

US President Biden said Wednesday that he would not support an Israeli attack targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.

As international leaders sought a resolution to the conflict in Lebanon and Gaza, the United Nations said Israel’s ban on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres entering the country was a “political statement”.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Israel Katz saying Guterres is “persona non grata” is “one more attack on the United Nations staff that we’ve seen from the government of Israel”.Katz accuses Guterres of being biased against Israel, and says he never condemned Hamas’ October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

Israel also claims some staff from the UN aid agency helping Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, are Hamas members who participated in the attacks.Dujarric countered that Guterres has repeatedly condemned the Hamas attacks and sexual violence, and stressed that the UN still engages with Israel “at the operational level and other levels”.

