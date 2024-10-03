Melania Trump confirms support for abortion rights opposing Donald's stance

Former First Lady Melania Trump has confirmed her support for abortion saying there is "no room for compromise" for woman's "individual freedom," in a new video.

This comes after The Guardian revealed excerpts from her upcoming memoir where she said abortion rights should be “free from any intervention or pressure from the government".

In a video on X, she doubled down on the report and said on Thursday: "Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard.

"Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom.

"What does my body, my choice really mean?"

According to the Guardian, she writes in her book: "Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?

"A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes."

Her defence of abortion rights appears to contradict her husband, the former US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump regularly takes credit for overturning Roe vs Wade, which eliminated federal protections for abortion and led to severe restrictions on the procedure in mostly Republican-led states.

He has also called himself the “most pro-life president ever”.

But the 78-year-old said that he would veto a federal abortion if he is elected as President again in November.

His opponent in the upcoming election, Vice President Kamala Harris has put the protection of abortion rights at the heart of her campaign.

Harris has enjoyed a clear advantage on the issue, which has helped her lead among female voters nationally and in swing states.

