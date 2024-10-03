Taylor Swift’s food bank donations on Eras Tour will have a 'national impact'

Taylor Swift’s donations to more than a thousand Trussell Trust food banks during her UK tour will have a nationwide impact, according to one of the charity’s directors.

The 34-year-old singer made a “generous donation” to 1,400 food banks and community organisations in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London - the cities she performed in during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Sophie Carre, the director of public engagement at the charity, said the pop sensation’s generosity helped the charity at an “incredibly important time” at a time when its services are particularly in demand.

She said: “We weren’t expecting it, but obviously we were really delighted when we found out.

“I think with something like this, you never know, and we were very excited when her team got in touch.

Taylor Swift's donations to food banks will have a 'national impact', according to the charity. Credit: AP

“It’s a really nice opportunity to make a local impact, but know you’re part of a national cause, and you can see the impact nationwide as well.

“It’s great that it’s an opportunity to connect that local and national impact.”

Swift became the first artist to play Wembley Stadium eight times on the same tour.

She also became the most decorated solo artist at this year’s MTV Music Video Awards after scooping seven in September.

But Carre said it’s the artist’s work off the stage that is having a significant impact.

She said: “I know that it’s really helpful. She’s put a spotlight on Trussell and our food banks.

“Particularly at this time, as we face winter and the incredible levels of need that we know the food banks will need to meet.

“It really makes a difference and hopefully it will encourage others to support us if they can, and to play a part.

“We’re certainly hoping that it helps encourage people to learn a bit more about us and get involved if they can.”

The Trussell Trust did not disclose how much Swift donated, but Ms Carre added: “We are extremely grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous donation to Trussell.

“We are delighted that she has chosen to support the work of food banks.

“This, alongside the other donations she has made directly to food banks across the country, will help people facing hunger and hardship during their toughest moments, while working towards a more just future where everyone can afford the essentials.”

The donation will go directly to food banks through the charity’s emergency grants programme, which supports the community initiatives which are most in need.

The Trussell Trust describes itself as an “anti-poverty” charity with a community of food banks which work together to provide emergency food and practical support for people left without enough money to live on.

Swift’s Eras Tour will continue in Canada until Sunday December 8.

