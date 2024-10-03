The UK government has announced it has agreed a deal with Mauritius to settle historic sovereignty claims in a remote but strategically important cluster of islands in the Indian Ocean.

The deal – reached after years of negotiations - will see the UK hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a historic move.

The agreement includes the largest island in the archipelago, Diego Garcia, which is currently used as a joint military base by the UK and the United States.

The government said that for the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure, following a political agreement between the UK and Mauritius.

A statement from UK PM Keir Starmer and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth said: "Following two years of negotiation, this is a seminal moment in our relationship and a demonstration of our enduring commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the rule of law."

"Under the terms of this treaty the United Kingdom will agree that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia," it added.

"At the same time, both our countries are committed to the need, and will agree in the treaty, to ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia which plays a vital role in regional and global security."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future. It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner.”

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick was scathing about the British Indian Ocean Territory deal.“It’s taken three months for (Sir Keir) Starmer to surrender Britain’s strategic interests,” he said. “This is a dangerous capitulation that will hand our territory to an ally of Beijing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…