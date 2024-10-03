Play Brightcove video

In the midst of escalating violence between Lebanon and Israel, a growing number of Hezbollah supporters remain steadfast in their loyalty, even as they endure personal tragedies.

Many have lost family members to Israeli airstrikes, yet they continue to believe that Hezbollah's resistance is the key to ending the conflict.

For the grieving, their deep pain fuels a resolve to stand by the group despite the heavy toll of war.

"My family have been killed from the Israelis," Housain Hasan told ITV News from southern Lebanon.

With no warning to evacuate, the air-war Israel has waged on Lebanon left Housain's wife, daughter, son and uncle dead.

But the missiles have failed to shake his belief in Hezbollah.

"We are proud. I am proud," Housain exclaimed. Meanwhile, Jawad El Saidi, who was dug out of the rubble of his home after an attack on his home caused it to collapse, said the war will go on for "as long as it takes".

"We will sacrifice our lives," he added.

Jawad El Saidi Credit: ITV News

On Thursday, Israel stepped up its air strikes in Lebanon, bolstered its troops on the frontline and warned more people to evacuate.

It comes in response to a blitz by Iran on Tuesday night, which saw hundreds of projectiles targeting Israel, following a series of rapidly escalating attacks between the country and Iran and its proxies.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Lebanon across the past two weeks, according to the country's health ministry, without saying how many were civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters have engaged in fighting on the ground in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said nine soldiers were killed in combat on Wednesday.

