Yachts, land borders and chartered flights: How are people fleeing Lebanon?

By Olivia Mustafa, ITV News Producer

As violence continues to flare in the south of Lebanon and in its capital Beirut, Lebanese citizens and foreign nationals are fleeing the country through a range of means.

Over the past month, Israel has stepped up its attacks on Lebanon, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and most of the militant group's top chain of command, bombing central Beirut and the launching a ground incursion in the south of the country.

Governments around the world are scrambling to help their citizens leave the country, chartering flights, and offering spaces on military aircraft.

Others are trying to leave Lebanon by sea, whilst some are journeying to the country's border to try to cross into Syria.

Here are some of the methods those currently in Lebanon are using to attempt to flee.

Ships and yachts

Luxury superyacht and boat hire companies on Lebanon's coast are offering journeys across the Mediterranean sea for those trying to reach Cyprus.

Golden Eye Superyachts told ITV News they have ferried around 500 people across so far from Dbayeh marina, using ten luxury vessels.

"In these difficult times, we remain hopeful for peace and an end to the conflict," the company's Vice President Karl Debs said.

He said Golden Eye is "dedicated" to helping those wanting to evacuate. In calm conditions, the yachts can reach Cyprus within seven hours.

Depending on the type of yacht used, the company charges those wanting to make the journey between $1500 USD (£1,144.10) to $2500 USD (£1,907.30) per person.

Other boat companies have taken to social media to advertise their vessels as a potential escape route.

A yacht leaving Lebanon for Ayia Napa, Cyprus. Credit: Instagram / @admiralyachtinglebanon

Admiral Yachting Lebanon is advertising journeys of six hours to Ayia Napa.

In a video posted to Instagram, founder Elias Khawand said: "Airports are closed, and flights are cancelled, but we are open. Every day we have one, two, three yachts leaving."

"Anyone whose flight has been cancelled can join us, and leave by sea."

Meanwhile, a ship owned by China's government has evacuated around 80 Chinese nationals and their family members from Lebanon.

The vessel arrived in Limassol port in Cyprus on Tuesday, according to the country's state media portal.

By air

The UK government is among countries chartering commercial planes for citizens to leave Lebanon.

More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on the first UK Government-chartered plane on Wednesday.

The Foreign Office have since confirmed more flights have been chartered, with another set to leave on Thursday.

Japan has dispatched two Self Defense Force planes to Jordan and Greece ahead of a potential evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon.

Australia's foreign minister announced on Thursday that the government has booked 500 seats on commercial aeroplanes for Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families to leave Lebanon on Saturday.

Chinese state media has confirmed more than 140 Chinese citizens and their families arrived in Beijing aboard a flight chartered by the government on Wednesday.

Canada has secured 800 seats on commercial flights for its citizens to leave Lebanon.

Spain, South Korea and the Netherlands are among countries sending military aircraft to evacuate nationals.

Limited commercial flights are available, as almost all airlines have cancelled and postponed their flights to and from Lebanon.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

By land

Some people are attempting to leave Lebanon by crossing the land border into Syria. The majority of them are Syrian refugees who had previously fled to Lebanon.

According to the UN's Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the situation at the border is "chaotic" with queues of vehicles and crowds of people waiting to be processed.

At least 130,000 people have crossed into Syria since Monday September 23. Around 60% have been Syrian nationals, according to the UNHCR.

A Syrian woman fleeing the war in Lebanon carries a mattress as she arrives at the Syrian-Lebanese border crossing Credit: AP

One Syrian woman, Wahiba, had escaped her home country to Lebanon a number of years ago.

After leaving her home in Beirut's southern suburbs, she spent three days camping out at the border before being able to cross back into Syria.

She told UNHCR: “I cried when I left the house. I cried for us, and I cry for the situation we’ve ended up in.

“We left our country because of the war, in search of safety, but there is no safety.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...