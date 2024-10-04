70 dead in Haiti after 'heinous' gang attack

Play Brightcove video

Watch as people flee from the "heinous" gang attack in Haiti on Thursday

A gang attack in central Haiti on Thursday has killed at least 70 people, the UN has confirmed.

Said to be one of the country's cruellest gangs, Gran Grif, is blamed for attacking the small town of Pont-Sondé in the central Haitian region of Artibonite.

Many of those who were killed had been shot in the head, Haitian officials said.

The UN human rights office said Friday that ten women and three infants were killed, and at least 16 others.

Among the dead was a young mother, her newborn baby and a midwife. Two gang members were also seriously injured in a shootout with police.

Gran Grif reportedly set fire to at least 45 homes and 34 cars.

“We are horrified by Thursday’s gang attacks,” the UN Human Rights Office of the Commissioner said in a statement.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille said in a statement Friday: "This heinous crime, perpetrated against defenceless women, men, and children, is not only an attack on these victims, but on the entire Haitian nation."

Gran Grif was created nearly a decade ago after former Haitian legislator Prophane Victor began arming young men in the area, according to a UN report.

Both Victor and the leader of Gran Grif, Luckson Elan, were sanctioned by the US last month.

Similar attacks have occurred in Port-au-Prince, where gangs control 80% of the city. These incidents are often tied to turf wars, with gangs targeting civilians in rival territories.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...