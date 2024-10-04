Hurricane Kirk to bring heavy winds and rain to UK next week

Britons may have to brace for winds and rain next week as the tail end of Hurricane Kirk passes by.

The weather is set to be unsettled this weekend, with remnants of a major storm expected to hit parts of England and Wales early next week.

Those areas will likely experience heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hurricane Kirk is currently maintaining category 4 strength in the central North Atlantic Ocean.

Chris Bulmer, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Kirk over the North Atlantic will lose its status as a hurricane early next week before being swept towards northwest Europe.

“The resulting low-pressure system will still have the potential to bring disruptive rain and winds to some areas, including parts of the UK, from the middle of next week.”

“There remains much detail to work out on the exact track and timing of the system.

"A more southward track of this system, which is equally plausible at this stage, would see the most disruptive conditions impact France.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

For the remainder of October, there will be frequent showers, particularly in the southern part of the country.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to feel colder weather with showers.

Plus there is also a chance of snow in the Scottish mountains.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...