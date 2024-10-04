Iran defiant as Israel ramps up airstrikes against Hezbollah and Hamas

An intense wave of airstrikes hit the south suburbs of Beirut on Thursday night

Israel's military says they were aimed at Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and claims the group's communications commander was killed

Another Israeli strike has cut off the main border crossing from Lebanon into Syria

Fresh evacuation orders have been issued by Israel for parts of southern Lebanon – indicating a widening of the country's offensive

Iran's supreme leader vowed on Friday that both Hezbollah and Hamas would fight on

Israel has carried out a series of massive airstrikes, hitting the suburbs of Beirut and cutting off the main border crossing between Lebanon and Syria for tens of thousands of people fleeing Israeli bombardment.

On Friday, the Israeli military said the overnight strikes in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital were aimed at Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters.

Sources said the target was Hashem Safieddine, the most likely candidate to replace slain Hezbollah leadder Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel has not confirmed that, but it claimed to have killed another Hezbollah commander, communications chief Mohammed Rashid Sakafi.

A separate Israeli airstrike on Thursday night led to the closure of the road near the busy Masnaa Border Crossing, through which tens of thousands have fled into Syria in recent weeks.

It came day after an Israeli military spokesperson said Lebanon's Hezbollah has been trying to transport military equipment through the border crossing.

Flames rise from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon Credit: AP

In the wake of the latest airstrikes, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei made a defiant speech in Tehran.

Addressing Friday prayers in a rare sermon, he said Israel needed to be punished for its "outrageous crimes" and that Hezbollah and Hamas would not be defeated.

His speech coincided with a visit by Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to Beirut, where he echoed Khamenei's defiant tone and insisted Iran would retaliate to any further attacks against it by Israel.

Later, Israel's military said that Hezbollah had launched about 100 rockets into Israel on Friday, as fighting continued between Israel and the militant group.

It also confirmed that militants in Gaza fired two rockets into Israeli territory, the first time Israel has seen rocket fire from Gaza in about a month.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, is welcomed by officials as he arrives in Beirut on Friday Credit: Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP

Also on Friday, Israel extended an evacuation order in southern Lebanon, signalling that it may widen its ground invasion launched earlier this week against Hezbollah.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) warned residents of several specified buildings in the southern Beirut suburb of Bourj el Barajneh to evacuate.

And it urged people to leave Nabatieh, a provincial capital, and villages and towns north of the Litani River.

These areas are north of a UN-declared buffer zone, which was put in place after the 2006 war.

Israel's military claimed it had killed "approximately 250" Hezbollah militants since the ground invasion began.

ITV News International Editor Emma Murphy reports from Beirut following a night of intense airstrikes to the south of the capital

Israel has also continued its strikes on the West Bank and Gaza in recent days.

An Israeli airstrike on the West Bank killed a family of four, including two young children, relatives told The Associated Press on Friday.

The strike, which hit the Tulkarem refugee camp late on Thursday, destroyed a popular cafe., killing at least 18 Palestinians, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

It was the deadliest strike in the West Bank since the start of the Israel-Hamas war nearly a year ago.

The Israeli military said the strike killed several militants, including Hamas' leader in the camp, whom it accused of taking part in multiple attacks against Israeli civilians and planning an imminent attack on Israel on the anniversary of Oct. 7.

The UK government said on Friday, that it is providing £10 million of aid to Lebanon to "address the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation".

Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds said: “The human cost of the conflict in Lebanon is clear for all to see."

"This lifesaving aid is vital, but not a long-term solution," she added.

"The only way to truly address the growing humanitarian crisis is an immediate ceasefire adhered to by both sides."

Governments around the world are now scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon, which has endured repeated airstrikes from Israel over the past few weeks.

British citizens arrived at Birmingham International Airport on Wednesday night on the first UK-chartered evacuation flight to leave Lebanon since the conflict. More flights are expected on Friday.

