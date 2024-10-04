Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rallied Muslim nations against their "common enemy" Israel in a rare sermon on Friday.

He said the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 was a "legitimate act" as was Iran's deployment of ballistic missile against Israel on Tuesday.

“The brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate,” he said adding that Iran would not “procrastinate or rush to carry out its duty” in confronting Israel.

Khamenei made the remarks as he delivered Friday prayers in Tehran’s Grand Mosalla mosque, the first time he has done so in about five years.

Ayatollah Khamenei addressing Friday prayers in Tehran Credit: AP

Addressing thousands of worshippers , Khamenei – the ultimate authority in Iran – said Israel's "astonishing crimes" would galvanise resistance in the region.

“Whatever duty the Islamic Republic has in this regard, it will fulfill with strength and fortitude. We will neither delay nor hurry in carrying out the task, " he told them.

Khamenei insisted Israel would never defeat Hezbollah nor Hamas.

