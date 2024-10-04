Video evidence to be shown to public in France's mass rape trial, judge rules

This article contains distressing details.

A judge - in the trial of a French man who is accused of drugging his wife and welcoming strangers to rape her - has ruled the public and media can be present when video evidence is screened.

The lawyers for the victim, Gisèle Pelicot, 72, who's ex-husband Dominique Pelicot and 50 men he allegedly invited to rape her are on trial - hailed the ruling as a "victory."

After reversing an earlier ruling which forbade the broadcast, the judge said the courtroom and an adjoining room where members of the public sit, will be shown the footage.

Dominique Pelicot, 71, reportedly filmed many of the alleged crimes against his wife.

Last month, the judge had limited the sharing of evidence and said: "Considering that these images are indecent and shocking, this will only be done in the presence of the parties to the trial and the court."

But, the lawyers representing Gisèle Pelicot asked for the restrictions to be lifted on the grounds that for her, "the harm is done".

"But if these same hearings, through their publicity, help prevent other women from having to go through this, then she will find meaning in her suffering," they added,

Gisèle Pélicot has become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France for agreeing to waive her anonymity in the case and let the trial be public.

This courtroom sketch by Valentin Pasquier shows Gisèle Pelicot, left, and her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, right, during his trial Credit: AP

Dominique Pélicot testified in court two weeks ago in Avignon, southern France.

The 71-year-old pleaded with his former wife, and their three children, for forgiveness.

"Today I maintain that, along with the other men here, I am a rapist," Dominique Pélicot told the court. “They knew everything. They can’t say otherwise.”

While he previously confessed to investigators, the court testimony will be crucial for the panel of judges to decide on the fate of some 50 other men standing trial alongside him.

Many of the men have denied the rape charges and have said Pélicot manipulated them into believing his wife was consenting.

