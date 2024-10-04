The case of the Menendez brothers has been launched into the spotlight again after a Netflix series depicted the events of their crimes.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996 for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

But now, almost three decades later, there is a chance the brothers could be released.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has said it will review new evidence in the case and decide if they should be considered for resentencing.

Kim Kardashian is also leading fresh calls for their release, claiming if this trial been held today the outcome would have been "dramatically different."

Who are the Menendez brothers?

Lyle and Erik Menendez fatally shot their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

The brothers initially told police they found their parents dead, but later admitted to their crimes, stating they acted in self defence after enduring a lifetime of abuse by their father.

Erik Menendez, left, and his brother, Lyle, in the courtroom in 1992. Credit: PA

They have always clamed their violent actions were rooted in a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

However, prosecutors argued there was no evidence of any abuse and the young brothers had killed their parents to inherit the family fortune.

In the first trial, the defence largely focused on the alleged abuse of the brothers. However, it resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

In the second trial, evidence about abuse allegations were largely withheld.

The brothers were found guilty and sentenced to life without parole in 1996.

Could the brothers be freed?

New evidence in their case is to be reviewed by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, it was announced on Thursday.

LA County District Attorney, George Gascon, confirmed the brothers will get a court hearing in November after his office received new evidence which allegedly corroborates claims that Erik Menendez was sexually abused by his father.

Gascon said they would review the new evidence provided and decide whether the case should be considered for resentencing.

The Menendez brothers' attorney, Mark Geragos, said this decision was a "bold step".

Who is calling for their release?

US reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has called for the Menendez brothers to be released.

Kardashian, who is training to be a lawyer, visited the brothers in prison and argues that while the killings are not excusable, "they're not monsters".

"I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men," Kardashian wrote in a personal essay for NBC News.

"The trial and punishment these brothers received were more befitting a serial killer than two individuals who endured years of sexual abuse by the very people they loved and trusted," she continued.

Kim Kardashian has visited the Menendez brothers in prison. Credit: AP

Kardashian criticises the way the trials were handled at the time, stating that the first trial became "entertainment for the nation".

She wrote: "The media turned the brothers into monsters and sensationalized eye candy — two arrogant, rich kids from Beverly Hills who killed their parents out of greed. There was no room for empathy, let alone sympathy."

She said the criminal justice system were "eager to punish them without considering the context or understanding the "why"", and that at the time of the trials, there were limited resources for victims of sexual abuse, particularly for boys.

Kardashian says she believes the brothers were denied a fair second trial. As evidence about the abuse was excluded in this trial, she says this undermined the fairness of their conviction.

In her essay, she also says 24 family members have released statements calling for the brothers to be released - including their parents' siblings.

She is now calling for their life sentences to be reconsidered.

