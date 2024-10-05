Arrests have been made and a "significant" policing operation is underway as thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in London.

Demonstrations and memorial events are being held ahead of the anniversary of the 7 October Hamas attacks in Israel.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the arrests were made when people tried to get past officers who had formed a cordon to stop any groups breaking away from the main protest.

The march came across counter-protests at the junction of Kingsway and Aldwych and at the junction of the Strand and Trafalgar Square, according to police.

Activists convened in Bedford Square on Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence.

According to organisers, they planned to “target” companies and institutions they say are “complicit in Israel’s crimes”, including Barclays Bank and the British Museum.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators will walk through the centre of Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, a memorial event will be held in Hyde Park, organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council and other groups.

The force said it was unaware of any significant public events taking place on Monday, the anniversary of the attacks.

Commander Lou Puddefoot, who is leading the operation, said the force had policed previous protests “without fear or favour”.

“Protests and related events have become a feature of the 12 months since the appalling terrorist attacks in Israel almost a year ago,” she said.

“We have policed them without fear or favour, ensuring that lawful protest has been allowed to take place but intervening where the line has been crossed into criminality."

