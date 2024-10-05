Hamas military commander killed as more Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has killed a Hamas military leader, according to reports.

Hamas said in a statement that the attack on the Beddawi refugee camp in Tripoli struck the home of Saeed Atallah, a Hamas military leader.

His wife and two daughters were also killed in the attack, the statement said.

The early morning strike came a day after another Israeli airstrike cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road.

Israel began a ground incursion on Tuesday into Lebanon against Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said nine soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.

The UK Government has urged Britons in Lebanon to leave the country as the conflict spirals.

More than 250 UK citizens have already left the country on Government-chartered flights and more flights will depart on Sunday.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged anyone wanting to exit the country to register immediately with the Foreign Office to book a seat on the plane, warning there was “no guarantee” of other options.

The UK has chartered a fourth flight to leave Beirut’s Rafic Hariri airport on Sunday as tensions in the Middle East intensify.

The Government said there were no further flights scheduled due to “significantly reduced” demand, though it would keep the situation under “constant review”.

