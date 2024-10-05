Israeli strikes in Lebanon hit Beirut suburbs and Tripoli refugee camp

Israel increased its bombardment of Lebanon on Saturday with at least 12 airstrikes on Beirut and a strike on a refugee camp near Tripoli.

Beirut's southern suburbs were hit overnight killing at least six people, according to Lebanon’s official news agency.

The attack on the Beddawi refugee camp near the northern city of Tripoli killed a Hamas military commander, along with his wife and two young daughters, according to the Palestinian group.

Tripoli is much farther north than the majority of Israel’s strikes, which have been concentrated in southern Lebanon and Beirut.

Israel has killed several Hamas officials in Lebanon since the Israel-Hamas war began in October last year, in addition to most of the top leadership of Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said special forces were carrying out targeted ground raids against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, destroying missiles, launchpads, watchtowers and weapons storage facilities.

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel. Credit: AP

The military said troops also dismantled tunnel shafts that Hezbollah used to approach the Israeli border.

Some 1,400 Lebanese, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians, have been killed and more than a million driven from their homes since Israel escalated its strikes in late September.

On Tuesday, Israel launched what it called a limited ground operation into southern Lebanon.

Nine Israeli troops have been killed in close fighting in the area in the past few days, the military said.

