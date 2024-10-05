Keir Starmer says sparks from Middle East conflict ‘light touchpapers’ at home

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the “sparks” from the conflict in the Middle East “light touchpapers in our own communities here at home” as he called out ”vile hatred” that has been seen against Jews and Muslims since October 7.

Writing in the Sunday Times ahead of the first anniversary of Hamas’ attack in Israel, Sir Keir called on all parties involved in the conflict to “act with restraint and return to political, not military solutions”.

Writing in the newspaper, he said: “The flames from this deadly conflict now threaten to consume the region. And the sparks light touchpapers in our own communities here at home.”

He added: “There are always some who would use conflict abroad to stoke conflict here. Since October 7, we have watched vile hatred against Jews and Muslims rise in our communities.”

Flames rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut Credit: Hussein Malla/AP

Earlier this week, Sir Keir expressed his concern that the “region is on the brink” following Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

Sir Keir said that a “direct Iran-Israel conflict would have devastating consequences for the people of the Middle East and across the world.

“All sides must do everything in their power to step back from the brink and avert it,” he said.

He later added: “The anniversary of the October 7 attacks should remind us of the cost of political failure.

“No security will be found in greater destabilisation. A better future will not be won by traumatising, orphaning and displacing another generation.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy Credit: Frank Augstein/PA

On Saturday evening, the Associated Press news agency reported that Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Amid the escalating violence, the last currently scheduled charter flight for Britons wishing to flee Lebanon is due to depart on Sunday.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said that more than 250 people have been able to leave so far on the three chartered flights that have already left Beirut.

There are no more scheduled charter flights, the FCDO said, due to a decrease in demand, but this will be kept under review.

Announcing Sunday’s flight, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon remains volatile, so I am glad that we have helped the many people who have heeded our advice to leave the country immediately.

“With demand falling, and the security situation deteriorating, there is no guarantee other options to leave quickly will become available. I urge anyone who wants to leave to register now. “