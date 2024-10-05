The Prince of Wales has said it is important to “change and tackle the narrative around homelessness” ahead of an upcoming ITV documentary.

It will follow Prince William during the first year of his Homewards initiative, which aims to address all forms of homelessness.

Asked about his drive to stem the issue, William said: “I think it’s really important that we can try and change, and tackle, the narrative around homelessness.

“People live with it, we see it every day in our lives, that’s something I want to challenge.”

It will feature a senior fire officer taking a former long-term homeless man to meet William and tell his story.

The 22-second video, shared on social media, said the programme – Prince William: We Can End Homelessness – will be coming soon to ITV and ITVX.

Diana, Princess of Wales, used to take the young royal and his brother to homeless shelters to broaden their horizons.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

During the past year, the Homewards teams in six UK locations have been building collaborations between the public, private and third sectors.

Homewards aims to develop bespoke solutions to homelessness in Newport, Poole, Bournemouth, Christchurch, Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield.

It aims to create a framework which can be replicated in other parts of the UK.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...