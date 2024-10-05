Several migrants including a child have died while trying to cross the English Channel, according to French authorities.

The French interior minister Bruno Retailleau posted on X that the child was “trampled to death in a boat".

Local newspaper, La Voix Du Nord, has reported that three people had died off Calais and one near Boulogne, with rescue operations ongoing.

Mr Retailleau posted: “Today several people died trying to cross the Channel. A child was trampled to death in a boat.

“A terrible tragedy that must make us all aware of the tragedy that is unfolding.

“The people smugglers have the blood of these people on their hands and our government will intensify the fight against these mafias who are getting rich by organising these crossings of death.”

