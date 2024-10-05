Former US President Donald Trump has returned to the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, for a campaign rally at the same place an assassination attempt was made against him in July.

He began his speech by remarking "as I was saying", a joke in reference to how he was cut short by the firing of shots when he previously made a speech in the town.

He said: “Tonight I return to Butler in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache to deliver a simple message to the people of Pennsylvania and to the people of America.

“Our movement to make America great again, stand stronger, prouder, more united, more determined, and nearer to victory than ever before.”

Trump went on to call the gunman who made an attempt on his life a "vicious monster", and said he did not succeed by “by the hand of providence and the grace of God.”

On July 13, Donald Trump was whisked off stage at a rally in Butler after shots were fired towards him. He ducked and was surrounded by Secret Service agents, before rising to his feet and pumping his fist in the air, to cheers from the crowd.

The FBI named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the gunman. He was killed at the scene.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by US Secret Service agents on July 13. Credit: AP

It was the most serious attempt to assassinate a US president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, also spoke at Saturday's event, criticising Democrats for their use of inflammatory language towards the former president.

"I believe it as sure as I’m standing here today that what happened was a true miracle,” he said.

Billionaire Elon Musk is also expected to speak at the rally.

Hundreds of rally attendees began lining up on Saturday morning, as the area's hotels were said to be fully booked.

A memorial for Corey Comperatore, who died as he shielded family members from gunfire, was set up, his fireman's jacket set up on display surrounded by flowers.

The building from which Crooks fired from in July was completely obscured by tractor trailers, a large grassy perimeter and a fence.

