Israel remembers October 7 as conflict in the Middle East rages on

Vigils, concerts, rallies and memorial events are set to take place in Israel and beyond on Monday, to mark one year since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The assault, which saw around 1,200 Israelis killed and 251 civilians taken hostage, led to intense military retaliation by Israel and escalating tensions across the Middle East.

As the world continues to feel the effects of the conflict, the international community is reflecting on the devastating human toll and the complex path to peace.

A range of commemorations will take place across Israel on Monday. In Jerusalem, state ceremonies will take place at Mount Herzl to remember fallen soldiers and the civilian lives lost.

Families of the Nova Festival victims will hold a ceremony at the site of the festival in Re'im, close to Gaza.

Further remembrance ceremonies will take place in Tel Aviv, Ofakim, Sderot, and Nir Oz, as well as at several other kibbutz sites.

The Hostage Families Forum, who represents the loved ones of those still held captive by Hamas, will stage a demonstration in Tel Aviv.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has described October 7 as “the darkest day" in Jewish history since the Holocaust. He added that the collective grief experienced by Jewish people has not relented in the year since.

He said: “Over a thousand people were brutally murdered. Men, women, children and babies killed, mutilated, and tortured by the terrorists of Hamas.

"Jewish people murdered whilst protecting their families, young people massacred at a music festival, people abducted from their homes.

“As a father, a husband, a son, a brother – meeting the families of those who lost their loved ones last week was unimaginable. Their grief and pain are ours, and it is shared in homes across the land."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Monday's events follow a weekend of protests and commemorations across the world.

At a march in Berlin, hundreds of pro-Israeli demonstrators set off up the famed Unter den Linden behind a banner that read “Against all antisemitism,” accompanied by a police escort. A pro-Palestine demonstration also took place.

In London on Sunday, thousands gathered in Hyde Park for a memorial event. Crowds chanted “Bring them home”, and waved Israeli flags and placards with the faces of hostages still held by Hamas.

It came after tens of thousands gathered for a march organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign on Saturday, with protestors calling for a ceasefire and end to the conflict. A similar event was held in Edinburgh.

People attending the Remembering October 7 memorial event in Hyde Park. Credit: PA

A Jewish memorial event was held in Paris, featuring speakers and artists paying tribute to those killed in the October 7 attack and stand with those still in captivity.

Pope Francis called for a day of fasting and prayer on Monday, after clashes at a pro-Palestinian demonstration injured 30 police officers and four protestors in Rome.

Earlier on Sunday in Australia, thousands of people rallied in support of Palestinians and Lebanon. A pro-Israeli rally also took place in Melbourne.

People attend a demonstration in Berlin in support of Israel to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. Credit: AP

Lebanon

Meanwhile, f ears of all-out regional war continue to grow as Israel has expanded its offensive into Lebanon.

The Israeli military have launched a "limited ground operation" across the border into southern Lebanon, whilst striking the capital city of Beirut, as well as the Bekaa valley in the east and areas near Tripoli in the north.

According to the Lebanese government, more than 1400 people have been killed and more than one million displaced since Israel ramped up attacks in September.

Hezbollah have continued to launch projectiles across the border into Israel.

Following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and a number of other high-level commanders, Iran launched almost 200 ballistic missiles into Israel, in an unprecedented attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate. On Saturday, he said: "Israel will fight until the battle is won."

Israeli strikes have dominated the skyline in recent weeks, as escalations ramp up. Credit: AP

Gaza

Almost immediately after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks, Israel began an air war on Gaza.

By October 13, Israel began ground operations in the enclave, and on October 27, a full-scale invasion was launched.

The relentless campaign has killed over 41,000 people and injured more than 95,000, the health ministry states.

An estimated 1.9 million people have been internally displaced in Gaza, many of them multiple times.

Despite the focus of the conflict turning to Lebanon, Israel has continued to strike Gaza in recent weeks. On Sunday, an airstrike on a mosque and a school in Gaza killed at least 26 people.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...