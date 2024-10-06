Play Brightcove video

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle tells ITV News that while he always 'stuck to the rules' on free gifts for MPs, the government will 'respect' the public's expectations

A cabinet minister who was given a ticket to the Brit Awards by the Premier League has told ITV News the public's expectations on gifts to MPs will be respected going forward.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle is among a number of MPs who benefited from £100,000 worth of giveaways by the Premier League over the past three years.

A report by the Observer claims at least 60 MPs, including 41 from Labour, have received event tickets and hospitality from the league.

Mr Kyle was one of five MPs given tickets to the Brit Awards and hospitality, declaring £1,500 on Parliament's Registered Interests.

Speaking to ITV News this morning, Mr Kyle said: “All of the hospitality that I have used in recent years has been declared.

"I have stuck to all of the rules, and it’s really important that going forward, we respect not just the rules, but the expectations [people] have of us now that we’re in government, that’s certainly what I will be doing.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the stands during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Credit: PA

Sir Keir Starmer and nine serving cabinet ministers accepted gifts from the Premier League at a time when it battles over the prospect of a new independent football regulator.

Last month, the prime minister said he was standing firm on his plans, which involve the establishment of a regulator to address the financial resilience of clubs and prevent breakaway leagues.

Commenting on the Premier League's freebies, Labour MP and chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on football, Clive Betts, told the Observer the gifts were "clearly part of a campaign".

"I don’t think they can influence the regulator being set up, but they can influence what powers it has," he added.

The Football Governance Bill was first introduced under the previous Tory administration and adopted by Labour after the election.

The Bill says that a newly established regulator would have the power to fine clubs up to 10% of their turnover for failing to comply with its rules.

Writing in The Times in April, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said his "overriding concern" is that the Bill would reduce competitiveness and "weaken the incredible appeal of the English game".

"Our competition is the most watched and commercially successful football league in the world. Thanks to that success, Premier League clubs are able to give away £1.6 billion every three years — 16 per cent of our total revenues — to the wider game, helping to make it the envy of the world," he added.

