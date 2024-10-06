Sue Gray resigns as Downing Street chief of staff, No 10 confirms

Sue Gray has resigned from her position as Downing Street chief of staff and will take on a new government role, Number 10 has confirmed.

The former Partygate investigator's resignation follows mounting pressure on Sir Keir Starmer from special government advisers amid a row over pay and alleged blocking and delaying government appointments.

Many special advisers were also growing frustrated over what they saw as Ms Gray being overly controlling of what information the prime minister can see.

Ms Gray said she was standing down because it had “become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change”.

In a written statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: “I want to thank Sue for all the support she has given me, both in opposition and government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change.“Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I am delighted that she will continue to support that work.”And in the same written statement, Ms Gray said: “I am pleased to have accepted a new role as the Prime Minister’s envoy for the regions and nations.“After leading the Labour party’s preparation for government and kickstarting work on our programme for change, I am looking forward to drawing on my experience to support the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to help deliver the government’s objectives across the nations and regions of the UK.

"In addition to building a close partnership with devolved governments, I am delighted this new role will mean continuing to work alongside and support the prime minister, deputy prime minister, the Cabinet and the mayors on English devolution.

“It has been an honour to take on the role of chief of staff, and to play my part in the delivery of a Labour government. Throughout my career my first interest has always been public service.

"However in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change.

"It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside, and I look forward to continuing to support the prime minister in my new role.”

The prime minister's chief adviser and former Labour general election campaign director, Morgan McSweeney, will replace Sue Gray as Downing Street Chief of Staff.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...