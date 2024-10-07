Evacuations underway as Florida prepares for second hurricane in weeks

Authorities in Florida are gearing up for one of the biggest evacuations in years as Hurricane Milton heads towards major population centres.

It comes just a week after Hurricane Helene blew into the southeast of the USA leaving over 230 dead.

The evacuation order for Milton resembles the chaos of the exodus caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017 as millions left the state jamming freeways and overloading petrol stations.

While forecast models vary widely, the most likely path suggests Milton could make landfall Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area and remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Helene led to some of the worst flooding in the USA in decades. Credit: AP

That path would spare some of the worst-hit areas by Helene in the Carolinas that are still reeling from some of the worst flooding in years.

The National Hurricane Center said Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys and the northwestern Bahamas were the most likely areas to be hit by Milton.

Heavy rainfall fell over much of Florida on Sunday as Milton approached.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday that while it remains to be seen where Milton will strike, it’s clear the state is going to be hit hard.

“I don’t think there’s any scenario where we don’t have major impacts at this point,” he said.

Many are still recovering from the damage caused by Helene. Credit: AP

With Milton achieving hurricane status, this is the first time the Atlantic has had three simultaneous hurricanes after September, according to Colorado State University hurricane scientist Phil Klotzbach.

There have been four simultaneous hurricanes in August and September.

The St. Petersburg-Tampa Bay area is still cleaning up extensive damage from Helene and its powerful storm surge, which killed 12 people in the region.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

All classes and school activities in St. Petersburg’s Pinellas County preemptively closed Monday through Wednesday as Milton approached.

Officials in Tampa opened all city garages free of charge to residents hoping to protect their cars from floodwaters, including electric vehicles.

The vehicles must be left on the third floor or higher in each garage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...