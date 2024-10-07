Thunderstorms and heavy rains may cause travel disruption across England and Wales, the Met Office has warned.

The forecaster issued a yellow thunderstorm warning from 4pm to 11.59pm on Monday across parts of southern England, South West England and South Wales.

The Met Office said there was a “good chance” that driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water or hail, adding that delays to train services are also possible.

Chris Bulmer, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said that fr om midweek, Hurricane Kirk, currently in the Atlantic, may continue to bring heavy rain and strong wind.

He said: "Frequent showers, especially over southern areas, at first, will probably give way to more widespread rain and strong winds associated with the remnants of Hurricane Kirk mid to late in the week."

Flooding of a few homes and businesses closer to the coasts is also likely with damage to buildings and structures from lightening strikes, hail, and strong winds.

Some places could see as much as 20-30mm of rain fall within two to three hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40mm.

By the time Kirk, or what is left of it, arrives in northwest Europe on Wednesday and Thursday it will be an ex-hurricane.

