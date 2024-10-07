Parts of Florida are bracing for the arrival of a category 5 hurricane, with officials preparing for what could be the state's largest evacuation in seven years.

Hurricane Milton is expected to bring 160mph winds, as health departments warn of the potential "once in a lifetime" storm.

The violent storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, having passed through Yucatan, Mexico.

On Monday, it was upgraded to a Category 5 storm - the most serious category.

This is where storms can "cause complete roof failure on many residences and industrial buildings, and some complete building failures with small utility buildings blown over or away."

Florida is braced for the worst of the hurricane on Wednesday, with the violent storm forecast to make landfall.

Hurricane Milton is predicted to hit around the Tampa Bay area before travelling over Orlando.

Salvage works remove debris from Hurricane Helene flooding along the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: AP

It's expected to hit as the US continues to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene last month.

At least 231 people were killed across six states when it tore across the southeastern US, including parts of Florida. That was a Category 4 storm when it made landfall.

It is forecast that some affected areas will likely be hit again by Hurricane Milton, adding to the damage caused less than a fortnight ago.

Timothy Dudley, Jr, an emergency management director in Tampa, warned people to take the hurricane seriously.

"It's time to start implementing your evacuation plans, preparing your family, your pets, your property and your businesses," he said.

“This storm is a serious storm.

"Yes, this stinks. We know that. And it comes on the heels where a lot of us are still healing and recovering from Hurricane Helene, but if you safeguard your families, you'll be alive.

“We're going to lose electric, we know that. We know if you move outside of that evacuation area, it doesn't mean that you're not going to be uncomfortable."

Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's emergency management division, warned that residents should prepare for the "largest evacuation that we have seen, most likely since 2017 Hurricane Irma". He also “highly encouraged people to evacuate”.

The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, said on Sunday that while it remained to be seen exactly where Milton would strike, it was clear the state was going to be hit hard.

"I don’t think there’s any scenario where we don’t have major impacts at this point," he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...