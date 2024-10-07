Matrix actor Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut over the weekend when he competed at the Toyota GR Cup in Indianapolis.

Half-way through his 45-minute race on Saturday, Reeves spun out on to the grass to avoid a collision. He was uninjured.

Reeves managed to rejoin the race and finished 25th in a field of 33 racers. He placed 24th in his second race on Sunday.

Reeves drove the No. 92 BRZRKR car, a promotion of his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere”.

Reeves sitting his his car before his cup race Credit: Darron Cummings/ AP

Reeve's car named as a promotion for his graphic novel Credit: Darron cummings/ AP

The Toyota Gr cup is an amateur-focused racing series for car enthusiasts and aspiring racers, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In 2009, Reeves competed in and won the Long Beach Toyota Grand Prix’s celebrity racing event.

