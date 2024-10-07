LeBron and Bronny James have made NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together on the same team as the Los Angeles Lakers' took on the Phoenix Suns in a pre-season game on Sunday.

The history-making moment came in the second quarter when Bronny, who was also celebrating his 20th birthday, joined his 39-year-old father on court.

“For a father, it means everything,” LeBron said after the game.

"For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son - and the ultimate, to be able to work with your son - that’s one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for.”

“It’s pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family,” LeBron added. “It’s definitely a moment that I will never forget.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The Lakers went on to lose 118-114, and while that may not have been a dream debut, coach JJ Redick said he is confident the pair will have many special on-court moments together.

Bronny, the eldest of Lebron's three children, joined the Lakers as a second round draft pick from the University of Southern California (USC) earlier this year.

Before signing for the Lakers, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a practice session at USC. Bronny played just one game for the side before entering the draft.

He previously said he is still navigating his on-court relationship with his father, with LeBron insisting he can't call him "dad" during training and games.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Credit: AP

“I’m always thinking about, ‘That’s my dad!’, because that’s literally my dad," Bronny said. "But when I’m playing, he’s just my teammate. That’s all.”

Bronny played about nine minutes in the second half, but didn’t score in the Lakers’ 118-114 loss to the Suns.

He came off for a substitute 4:09 into the second quarter, and LeBron came off 25 seconds later.

“I just told him, ‘Keep getting better,'” LeBron said. “He’s young. He wants to continue to improve, and that’s what’s most important.”

LeBron is beginning his record-tying 22nd season in the NBA.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...