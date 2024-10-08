Dutch museum worker accidently threw 'meticulous' beer can artwork in bin

A Dutch museum has found an artwork based on two painted beer cans in the bin after a staff member mistook them for rubbish.

The "meticulously hand-painted" dented cans were created by French artist Alexandre Lavet in the 1980s and were on display at the LAM Museum in the Netherlands' town of Lisse.

A lift technician assumed that two empty cans had been left on the floor by visitors.

The beer cans on display. Credit: LAM museum

However, he had just thrown away a piece that "required a lot of time and effort to create," the museum said.

The piece called 'All The Good Times We Spent Together', was displayed inside the museum's lift.

A curator noticed it was missing and started a thorough search in the museum.

Curator Elisah van den Bergh eventually found the piece in a bin bag, ready for disposal but luckily still intact.

The beer cans were cleaned and placed at the museum entrance to "give them their moment in the spotlight," Elisah said.

The museum has stressed that there is "no ill will" towards the technician, saying "he was just doing his job in good faith”. He had been covering for the museum's regular technician.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Sietske van Zanten, the director of LAM museum, said the whole debacle was "in a way a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet’s art".

The piece is meant to symbolise cherished memories the artist had with friends.

Sietske added: "The theme of our collection is food and consumption.

“Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light. By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...