HS2 likely to run all the way to Euston, transport secretary suggests

The transport secretary has suggested the HS2 high-speed rail line will run to Euston in central London, after speculation it could terminate in a London suburb for cost reasons.

"It would’ve been completely ridiculous to end the line between Birmingham and Old Oak Common," Louise Haigh told ITV News.

"Even under the previous Tory government's plans, Euston was always going to be part of the solution," she said.

Haigh said more details will be revealed in the Budget on October 30.

She said: "We'll be setting out plans soon, both for what will happen with the line, but also how we're going to get a grip of HS2 and the costs which have run massively out of control."

There had been suggestions the line would end further out in west London and passengers would then have to travel on the Elizabeth line to get to central London, rather than running all the way to Euston as planned.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2, and also put the Acton to central London link on hold, saying the government needed to rely on private sector investment to fund it.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

But in February this year MPs cast doubt on that, members of the influential Public Accounts Committee said they were "highly sceptical" ministers would be able to raise £6.5bn to finish the line between Old Oak Common and Euston.

The decision to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 was highly controversial, with regional leaders in the Midlands and the North accusing Sunak of betrayal.

The new Labour government have repeatedly raised concerns about what they call a £22 billion black hole in the public finances left by the previous administration - Chancellor Rachel Reeves says that means "difficult decisions" will need to be made.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…