The hurricane is expected to bring serious destruction to the US state of Florida which is already counting the cost of Hurricane Helene

Florida is bracing for its strongest hurricane since the 1980s, leaving officials preparing for what could be the state's largest evacuation in seven years.

State residents have either left their homes or are waiting in line at petrol stations in preparation for the category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make land fall on Wednesday in the western Florida region of Tampa Bay, bringing near record winds and a massive storm surge.

People wait in line at a shop. Credit: AP

Scientists expect the storm to weaken slightly before landfall, though it could retain its strength as it crosses central Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.

That could cause widespread flooding..

A 2.4 to 2.6-metre storm surge is expected in Tampa Bay, the highest ever predicted surge for the region.

Forecasters also expect five to ten inches of rain for the mainland, with as much as 15 inches expected in other places.

“This is the real deal here with Milton,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told a news conference. “If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time.”

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, said on Monday that the state needed to clear debris from the recent hurricane Helene ahead of Milton's arrival.

Officials clear debris from the recent hurricane Helene. Credit: AP

There's a danger the debris could become projectiles due to the hurricane's high winds.

At least 231 people were killed across six states when Helene tore across the southeastern US, including parts of Florida.

A resident of Tampa Bay told AP: “They’ve screwed around and haven’t picked the debris up, and now they’re scrambling to get it picked up.

Cars line up for petrol at Costco. Credit: AP

“If this one does hit, it’s going to be flying missiles. Stuff’s going to be floating and flying in the air.”

President Joe Biden has authorised an emergency declaration for Florida.

US representative Kathy Castor said that 7,000 federal workers were summoned to aid in one of the largest mobilisations of federal workers in history.

