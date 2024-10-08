Israel has vowed to "continue to fight" as its military presses on battling Iran-backed militant groups on several fronts, as airstrikes are fired into Lebanon and Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the promise on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The Israeli military has outlined its goals as the destruction of Hamas and the return of the remaining hostages. Neither of which have been achieved a year into the war.

Israel has increasingly focused on targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon in recent weeks, and warned people in over a dozen towns and villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate and told residents and fishermen to clear away from a long stretch of Mediterranean coastline.

Nightly strikes by Israel have targeted suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, since September 27.

Hezbollah, which began firing rockets at Israel on October 8, 2023, in support of its ally Hamas, fired new barrages, despite heavy losses to its military in recent weeks.

What is the latest in Israel?

The Israeli military identified five projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israel, some of which were intercepted.

IDF personnel intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired towards central Israel from Yemen.

Five projectiles launched from northern Gaza were intercepted. Nine projectiles were fired from southern Gaza, injuring two people.

What is the latest in Lebanon?

Skies in Beirut were lit up by an explosion on Monday evening around half an hour after Israel's military called on residents in southern suburbs to evacuate.

The IDF said its air force conducted strikes on terror targets belonging to Hezbollah intelligence.

Seven hospitals are now no-go zones imposed by Israel's military.

Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike in the country’s south killed at least ten firefighters on Monday. Elsewhere, another 22 people were killed and 111 injured in Israeli strikes.

What is the latest in Gaza?

An Israeli strike killed at least seven people in a house at Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.

At least four people, including two children, were killed in a strike in the Beit Lahia area.

In northern Gaza, at least 10 people were killed in a strike on Jabalya refugee camp, hospital officials said.

As tensions in the Middle East ramp up, Yoel Guzansky, a former senior staffer at Israel’s National Security Council, called for the US to join Israel in direct attacks in Iran.

That would send "the right message to the Iranians - ‘Don’t mess with us,’" Guzansky said.

In just weeks, Israeli airstrikes and intelligence operations have devastated the leadership, ranks and arsenals of Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

A militant group that had been one of the Middle East’s most powerful fighting forces and Iran's overseas bulwark against attacks on Iranian territory - and hit oil infrastructure of Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis.

A year of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza appears to have reduced the leadership of Iranian-allied Hamas to a few survivors hiding in underground tunnels.

However, Israeli forces again engaged in heavy fighting there this week, and Hamas was able to fire rockets at Tel Aviv in a surprising show of enduring strength on the October 7 anniversary of the militant group's attack on Israel, which started the war.

Anticipated Israeli counterstrikes on Iran could accelerate regional shifts in power. The response would follow Iran launching ballistic missiles at Israel last week in retaliation for killings of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

And, as the retaliations escalate, the risk of all-out regional war grows. Something President Joe Biden and decades of previous US administrations have worked to prevent.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…