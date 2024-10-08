Seven people killed in Israeli strike on Damascus, Syrian media reports

Seven people were killed after an Israeli strike hit a residential building in Damascus on Tuesday evening, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.

The strike destroyed the first three floors of a building in the Mezzeh neighbourhood, east of Damascus, according to an Associated Press journalist.

The debris covered the surrounding area, crushing several cars. Ambulances and excavators arrived at the scene to rescue survivors and clear the wreckage.

The UK-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the strike killed four people and wounded at least ten others.

The group said that the targeted building is “frequented by Revolutionary Guard leaders and Hezbollah” and that Syrian air defences had attempted to intercept the attack.

Citing a military source, SANA said three rockets were launched from the direction of the Golan Heights.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on Tuesday’s strike and it was not immediately clear what the intended target was.

On October 1, Israeli strikes on Damascus killed three people and wounded nine others.

