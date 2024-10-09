Biden and Netanyahu to speak as Israel plans response to Iranian attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden are due to speak over the phone on Wednesday, as tensions reach boiling point in the Middle East.

Netanyahu instructed his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, to "postpone his trip" to Washington, wanting to speak with Biden himself ahead of the planned visit.

The Israeli PM also wants his cabinet to vote on how Israel will respond to Iran's attack ahead of the phone call, ITV News' US partner CNN reports.

The phone call would be the first between the pair in two months - with the US hoping to curb major attacks escalating into an all-out regional war.

Debris of what is thought to have been an intercepted Iranian missile in southern Israel. Credit: AP

It comes a week after Iran launched around 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Many were intercepted, but two Israeli airbases sustained damage. Iranian forces conducted the attacks in response to Israeli assassinations on Hamas and Hezbollah officials.

The Biden administration has made it clear that it opposes an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, which could further escalate regional tensions.

Hezbollah fired another barrage of rockets into Israel on Tuesday evening, and the militant group’s acting leader vowed to keep up pressure that has forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes near the Lebanese border.

The Israeli military said it sent more ground troops into southern Lebanon and that a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an airstrike.

Dozens of rockets fired by Hezbollah were aimed as far south as Haifa, and the Israeli government warned residents north of the coastal city to limit activities, prompting the closure of more schools.

Sheikh Naim Kassem, Hezbollah's acting leader, said its military capabilities remain intact after weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon, and attacks that killed its top commanders in a matter of days.

Pictures from October 6 following an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon. Credit: AP

He said Israeli forces have not been able to advance since launching a ground incursion into Lebanon last week.

In a statement addressed to the people of Lebanon, Netanyahu called Hezbollah “weaker than it has been for many, many years.”

He added: “We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of his replacement,” but without naming them.

Hezbollah fighters have also clashed with the Israeli forces near the border town of Naqoura, where United Nations peacekeepers are currently stationed.

