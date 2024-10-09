'Catastrophic' hurricane on collision course with Florida

Play Brightcove video

Could record-breaking Hurricane Milton be the 'worst storm in US history?' ITV News reports from Florida.

Hurricane Milton is on a collision course with Florida, with winds of 155mph expected to devastate the state when it makes landfall.

The "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane has forced millions to evacuate, amid fears of widespread destruction and experts warning that those who stay face grim odds of survival.

The storm's outer bands began impacting Florida on Wednesday, as the storm closed in on the coast at Tampa, where storm surges could reach up to 15 feet and would be enough to swallow an entire house.

"If you choose to stay in one of these evacuation areas, you're gonna die," the city's mayor Jane Castor told ITV News.

Thousands of fleeing cars have clogged highways across across Florida and experts are warning that the time left to flee is running out.

A quarter of petrol stations already have no fuel and large parts of the state have been put on tornado watch, according to ITV's partner CNN.

How bad is a Category 4 storm? - A Category 4 hurricane will cause catastrophic damage. A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages can last for months and areas can be rendered unlivable for just as long.

A person rides his bike through a flooded street in the rain as Hurricane Milton passes off the coast of Progreso, Yucatan state, Mexico. Credit: AP

Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf coast late on Wednesday or early on Thursday.

“We must be prepared for a major, major impact to the west coast of Florida,” the state's governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm was about 250 miles (405 kilometers) southwest of Tampa with sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph).

“A northeastward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected" through Wednesday night, the hurricane centre said.

President Joe Biden, who postponed an overseas trip so he could remain at the White House to monitor Milton, warned that it “could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida."

Milton promises to be one of the most severe storms to hit Florida in decades, but residents are getting used to extreme weather battering their state.

Just two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene flooded streets and homes across western Florida in a devastating march that left at least 230 people dead.

In bayside towns such as Punta Gorda, streets are still filled with piles of sodden furniture, clothes, books, appliances and other trash from ruined homes.

Many homes are now vacant, but account and art collector Scott Joiner stayed on the second floor of a home he built.

He said bull sharks were swimming in the flooded streets and a neighbour had to be rescued by canoe when Helene swept through the town.

Salvage workers remove debris from Hurricane Helene flooding along the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: AP

State and local governments scrambled ahead of Hurricane Milton to remove piles of debris left in Helene's wake, fearing that the oncoming hurricane would turn loose wreckage into flying missiles.

Governor DeSantis said the state had deployed over 300 dump trucks, which removed 1,300 loads of debris.

Members of the Florida Army National Guard walk past a home slated for demolition after being damaged in Hurricane Helene. Credit: AP

Officials have warned that anyone staying behind must fend for themselves as first responders are not expected to risk their lives attempting rescues at the height of the storm.

Almost 6 million people in 11 counties have been told to evacuate, with President Biden urging people to leave immediately "as a matter of life and death".

Florida's main airport and tourist attractions including Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld closed on Wednesday as the storm approached.

All flights between the UK and Florida have also been cancelled.

