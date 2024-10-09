By ITV News Politics Producer Maya Bowles

More than seven million people will get new employment rights under landmark legislation being introduced to Parliament.

The flagship Employment Rights Bill will see immediate access to sick pay and parental leave, as well as a ban on "exploitative" zero-hour contracts and most fire and rehire practices.

Currently for example, workers have to be in a job for two years before they can have a case for unfair dismissal, but under the new plans workers will have the right from day one.

Ministers have described it as the biggest boost to pay and productivity in the workplace in a generation.

Unions warmly welcomed the measures as a “seismic shift” from the low pay, low productivity economy they accused the previous Conservative government of presiding over.

There previously had been some wrangling by unions and businesses over the contents of the Bill, but the government say they've struck a balance between security for working people and flexibility for businesses.

There are still a number of areas where tension remains, particularly around the definition of "exploitative" zero-hour contracts, and the length of a probation period which would allow businesses to dismiss people "fairly".

Most of the reforms being put forward in the new law won't come into effect for around two years - the government say they will hold consultations on many of the measures, and that some secondary legislation will also need to be introduced as the Bill progresses.

Some measures, such as the right to “switch off” at the end of a working day, are not in the Bill but will be included in a so-called "Next Steps" document for further consideration and consultation.

There will be consultations on a new statutory period, with ministers promising employers a “lighter touch” process covering dismissals. It's understood the government would like this period to be nine months.

The Bill also spells out day one rights for paternity, parental and bereavement leave for millions of workers, while statutory sick pay will be paid from the first day of a worker being sick rather than having to wait until the fourth day.

Around 30,000 fathers or partners will be eligible for paternity leave, while an extra 1.5 million parents will have the right to unpaid leave from day one.

The Bill doesn't however make any changes to statutory maternity or paternity pay.

Flexible working will be made the default position “where practical”, while large employers will be required to create action plans on addressing any gender pay gaps.

When Labour first announced their flagship plan to reform worker's rights, they promised to ban zero-hour contracts entirely.

But they later changed the wording of that promise to only ban "exploitative" zero-hour contracts, to the frustration of many unions.

Workers on those contracts will now be entitled to a "reasonable" number of shifts and financial compensation if a shift is cancelled or cut short.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the plan "to make work pay is central to achieving our growth mission, boosting productivity".

“After years of stagnation under the Tories, we’re replacing a race to the bottom with a race to the top, so employers compete on innovation and quality."

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said the Bill "signals a seismic shift away from the Tories' low pay, low rights, low productivity economy", but "there is still detail to be worked through."

