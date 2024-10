More parents who have experienced the loss of a baby early in pregnancy will now be able to apply to have their child’s life officially recognised by a certificate.

The government has announced it will extend the baby loss certificate scheme, which was launched in February for those who have experienced a loss since September 2018.

There will now be no time limit on the initiative, with certificates available for any parent who has experienced a loss before 24 weeks, or 28 weeks if the loss occurred before October 1992.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), more than 50,000 documents have been issued since the scheme was launched.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that losing a pregnancy can be "deeply distressing", and added: "There is so much love and so many dreams for the future wrapped up in a tiny life".

“That’s why it is important for bereaved parents to have the option to officially recognise the existence of their babies and how much they matter. I’m pleased we can now ensure all parents are able to apply for these certificates, no matter how long ago they lost their pregnancies," he said.

Vicki Robinson, chief executive of the charity Miscarriage Association, said the move marks "a significant milestone" for people waiting for this recognition.

“For many, even the earliest of losses can be deeply distressing, both emotionally and physically, but having a formal acknowledgement as a marker of their loss can be a meaningful part of the grieving process.

“We know from the people that we support how much the certification scheme has helped those who have experienced pregnancy loss, so this is great news that people whose losses were previously not acknowledged now can be."

The baby loss certificate scheme was formed following the recommendations of the independent Pregnancy Loss Review, which was published in 2023.

Samantha Collinge, bereavement lead midwife at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and co-chair of the Pregnancy Loss Review, described the extension as a “huge milestone moment”.

She said: “Since I was appointed as a bereavement midwife in 1998, I have campaigned for a standardised care pathway that ensures that every parent experiencing baby loss – regardless of the gestation or type of loss – receives the physical and emotional care and support they deserve.

“Removing the restrictions around the application process will give all bereaved parents of pre-24 week baby loss the official recognition that their babies did exist and that their babies’ lives, however brief, really do matter.”

