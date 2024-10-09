Post Office Inquiry: Outgoing CEO Nick Read to give evidence

Outgoing Post Office boss, Nick Read, will start giving evidence at the final phase of the Horizon IT inquiry on Wednesday.

Read, who is stepping down from his role as Chief Executive in March 2025, will give three days of testimony and then face questioning at the inquiry into the Post Office scandal.

He was brought in to replace former CEO Paula Vennells in 2019 and "right the wrongs of the past".

However, Read has come under heavy criticism throughout the inquiry and has taken several months to prepare for his appearance.

He says he wants to prove that "nothing like this can ever happen again."

However, its likely that he will also be forced to defend his own behaviour, including his repeated requests for a pay rise.

There have also been allegations of bullying at the company in the years after Sir Alan Bates led the postmasters to a 2019 High Court victory.

Plus, the supposed replacement for the Horizon system, the New Branch IT system (NBIT), has succumbed to delays and bugs.

It was originally planned for release in March 2025, but it is likely to be delayed until mid-2026.

Additionally, its projected cost has increased from £180 million to £1.1 billion.

Read is also expected to be asked about "the untouchables" within the Post Office.

The phrase, which has been attributed to Read, refers to a group of investigators involved in the pursuit of post office operators who would never face disciplinary action over the Horizon IT scandal.

Sir Alan Bates after being made a Knight Bachelor by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

Among Read's detractors is Sir Alan Bates who said he did not "achieve anything" during his tenure as CEO.

Also, former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton described Read as “unstable” on October 1 during the inquiry, while Read himself listened from the public gallery.

Between 1999 and 2015, over 700 Post Office sub-postmasters were convicted of theft or false accounting and thousands more forced to make up shortfalls due to a problem with Fujitsu's Horizon software.

Four suicides were blamed on the scandal.

