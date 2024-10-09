By ITV News Producer Jamel Smith

Actress Miranda Hart has revealed she was “housebound" for years after contracting a tick-borne illness as a teenager.

Hart said she has Lyme disease, something other celebrities, including pop stars Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber, model Bella Hadid, and US actor Alec Baldwin, have been diagnosed with.

In her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, the comedian opened up about health challenges, including chronic fatigue caused by the disease, saying: “It’s been a tough few years."

When Hart, 51, was bedbound with the disease, she said she had to learn to “live moment by moment” because she could not keep herself busy with work.

What is the disease, how is it spread, and is there a cure? ITV News explains.

What is Lyme disease?

The debilitating disease is a bacterial infection that spreads to humans by infected ticks.

Ticks are small insects that can normally be found in woodlands throughout the UK, Europe and North America.

Symptoms are normally mild but can be life-threatening. It is usually easier to treat if it is diagnosed early.

What are the symptoms?

Many who experience early symptoms of the disease will develop a circular red skin rash around a tick bite.

The rash can appear up to three months after being bitten and can last for several months, according to the NHS

However, most rashes can emerge within the first four weeks after a tick bite.

The rash may look like a bullseye on a dartboard and feel slightly raised. Credit: NHS

The rash might look pink, red or purple on white skin, but can be harder to see on black and brown skin. It may look like a bruise.

But, not everyone will get a rash, some will experience flu-like symptoms in the early stages such as:

High temperature

Feeling hot or shivery

Headaches

Muscle and joint pain

Tiredness and loss of energy

Others may experience more severe symptoms months or even years after contracting the disease - normally if left untreated. These include:

Nerve problems, like pain or numbness

Heart failure

Memory problems

Meningitis

How is it diagnosed and treated?

GPs will carry out two types of blood tests to help with the diagnosis.

If confirmed, patients will be prescribed a three-week course of antibiotics.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

What precautions can be taken to prevent it?

Covering up bare skin while outdoors

Insect repellent

Staying on woodland paths when possible

Wear light-coloured clothes so ticks are easier to spot

Be cautious in areas like the South of England and the Scottish Highlands, as they have been earmarked as high-risk areas for the disease.

How common is it?

It is estimated that there are 2,000 to 3,000 new cases of Lyme disease in England and Wales each year.

If you are concerned speak to a doctor or your GP or call 111 about your symptoms. In an emergency, call 999 or go to A&E.

For more information visit the NHS website: www.nhs.uk/conditions/lyme-disease/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...