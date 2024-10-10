Bid to save farm where Robert Burns wrote Auld Lang Syne secures Lottery funding

A farm built by Robert Burns and where he wrote Auld Lang Syne is a step closer to being saved for the nation after securing National Lottery funding.

Ellisland Farm on the banks of the River Nith in Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway, was built by Scotland’s Bard in 1788 for his young wife Jean Armour and their family.

It still has the outbuildings where the family lived, fields which he worked on and the original paths, and was described by Burns as “sweet poetic ground”.

The Robert Burns Ellisland Trust took on the property in 2020 and identified the need to save the historic buildings, including Burns’s cottage, and develop sustainable income sources to continue hosting international visitors.

It is preparing to raise more than £7 million to safeguard the site’s future, with plans to create an immersive visitor experience and a gallery.

Ellisland Farm was where Robert Burns wrote Auld Lang Syne Credit: National Lottery/PA

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has agreed £489,207 development support that could pave the way for further significant investment, including up to £1.6 million in total from the National Lottery.

Joan McAlpine, project director of the trust, said: “The place where Burns wrote Auld Lang Syne is one of Scotland’s most important and most at-risk historic sites, so we are delighted that the National Lottery Heritage Fund is kick-starting our project to save it.

“Burns chose the site for its poetic inspiration and built the farm as his romantic first marital home with Jean Armour.

“He produced so much work here, especially songs, and we plan to develop creative residencies so new generations are inspired by the beautiful place Burns himself created.”

“Ellisland and its beautiful natural environs are of immense significance in the story of Burns and to Scotland’s cultural heritage.

“Heritage Fund support will enable the Robert Burns Ellisland Trust to fully develop plans to secure the future of the farm and to deliver a wider programme of engagement and events to share the legacy of Burns now and into the future.”

David Hopes, acting chairman of the trust, said: “Robert Burns Ellisland Trust is hugely excited by the announcement of the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s development support for our project to save Ellisland. Time is running out to conserve this most authentic, most beautiful, most important home of Robert Burns and his family.

“We are grateful to National Lottery players who have made this support possible.

“We’ve a long way to go in terms of securing match funding but we are confident that with the goodwill and support of our local community, our members, partners, stakeholders, and funders, we can deliver on our vision to make Ellisland the place to fall in love with Burns.”