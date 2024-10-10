Play Brightcove video

'Milton has now arrived with a vengeance': ITV News US Correspondent is in Florida where Hurricane Milton has left two million without power, and forced millions to evacuate

Hurricane Milton is carving a path of destruction through Florida as it continues to batter the state with tornadoes, floods, storm surges and heavy rain.

Emergency services in a number of areas were forced to stand down after Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 120mph.

At least 27 tornadoes, whipped up by the hurricane, have already been reported, taking lives and destroying homes in their wake.

Authorities confirmed that several people were killed at the Spanish Lakes Country Club near Fort Pierce, on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

A tornado also killed an unconfirmed number of people at a mobile home retirement community in St. Lucie County on the east coast.

Downtown Tampa. Credit: AP

Milton has since been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, which still produces very dangerous winds of up to 95mph.

Ahead of the storm, anyone who chose not to evacuate was told that emergency services would not be able to rescue them if they found themselves in danger.

Blackouts from the extreme weather have plunged almost three million people into darkness, as power outages blight the state.

The hurricane has continued to spread dangerous flooding and damaging winds across a wide area.

A rare life-threatening flash flood warning has been issued to more than 2.5 million people across Orlando, Deltona and Daytona Beach.

Around five to nine inches of rain have already fallen, and the National Weather Service in the US expects an additional three to six inches in warned areas.

Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team in St. Petersburg, had its roof ripped to shreds by fierce winds. It is not clear if the damage continued inside.

The roof of Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, appeared to be badly damaged by Hurricane Milton. Credit: AP

St. Petersburg residents can no longer get water from their household taps because a water main break led the city to shut down service.

Officials are keen for daylight to break in order to access the damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

Speaking to ITV News' US partner CNN, Tampa City Council Chairman Guido Maniscalco said: “We don’t know what we’re going to see when it’s daylight here.

“The wind is terrifying, I’ve never heard anything like it, and I’ve been in Tampa my whole life.”

As Milton barrels across the state, wreaking havoc and endangering lives, Mr Maniscalco said his biggest concern for Tampa is the storm surge and damage that follows.

Emergency services are also eager to get out when the sun comes up to help residents in need of assistance, according to Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex.

The first rescues came after some residents in Pinellas County were pulled from floodwater as high as their waists.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...