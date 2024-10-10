Israeli strikes on central Beirut kill at least 22 and injure more than 100

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded after Israeli airstrikes in Beirut on Thursday, Lebanese health authorities have said.

According to the country's health ministry, two different neighbourhoods in Lebanon's capital were attacked, badly damaging one residential building in Ras al-Nabaa and collapsing another in Burj Abi Haidar.

Israel's military said it was looking into the strikes. Previous attacks on Beirut since Israel ramped up its offensive in September have focused on the city's southern suburbs, rather than its centre.

Previous attacks in southern Beirut have led to the deaths of militant group Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, and several other senior commanders.

The incident came just hours after Israeli forces fired at United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, wounding two of them.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said in a statement that its headquarters and positions “have been repeatedly hit" by Israeli forces.

It claimed an Israeli tank had fired directly at an observation tower at the force’s headquarters in the town of Naqoura and that soldiers had attacked a bunker near where peacekeepers were sheltering.

People gather in front of destroyed buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: AP

The Israeli military acknowledged opening fire at a UN base in southern Lebanon on Thursday, and said it had ordered the peacekeepers to “remain in protected spaces.”

The attack was widely condemned, leading the Italian Defense Ministry to summon Israel’s ambassador in protest.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, sharply condemned Israeli strikes that hit UNIFIL positions as “an inadmissible act, for which there is no justification.”

It comes after Israel launched a ground invasion into Lebanon on September 30.

The total number of people killed in Lebanon since Hamas' attacks on Israel sparked ongoing conflict last October has now reached 2,169.

Hezbollah attacks have killed 28 civilians in northern Israel since the war began, as well as 39 Israeli soldiers.

